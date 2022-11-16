topStoriesenglish
Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary result DECLARED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to check here

Haryana Board Result 2022: Haryana Board has declared the HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 for regular and open school candidates. The HBSE Supplementary Result is available on bseh.org.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Haryana Board Result 2022: Board of School Education Haryana, HBSE has declared the Haryana Board 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result 2022 today, November 16, 2022. The Haryana Board Result is now available on the official website, bseh.org, for students who took the HBSE Re-appear exams. Dr. Pawan Kumar, the joint secretary of the Haryana Board, said that a total of 60.14 percent of students passed the Class 12th Supplementary Exam and that 46.52 percent of students passed the Class 10th Supplementary Exam. However, along with the Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result, HBSE has also declared the result for the Haryana Open School 10th, and 12th Supplementary Exams. Candidates can check the steps below to download their results.

HBSE Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website – bseh.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for “Results”
  • A new page will open, click on the link provided for “Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic) Examination JULY-2022 One Day Exam Result” or “Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination JULY-2022 One Day Exam Result”
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and other credentials asked for
  • Your Haryana Board Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12; direct link here

Haryana Board Result 2022 HOS Class 10, 12; direct link here

A total of 3,982 students out of 8,559 applicants passed the Class 10th Exam, according to the BSEH Joint Secretary. A total of 3,375 students passed the Class 12th Exam out of a total of 5,612 competitors.

