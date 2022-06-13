Haryana Board results 2022: Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) to declare HBSE 10th 12th Class Result 2022 soon on its official website. As per reports, the results will be declared by tomorrow, June 14, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Once released, HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in. Nearly 2 lakh candidates appeared this year for the 12th exam and are waiting for the HBSE class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. The HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in in due course of time.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the 12th Class Written Exam between March 30 and April 27, 2022, while practical exams were conducted from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The exams were conducted offline after a gap of one year as the board exams were canceled in 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Due to this, the passing percentage was 100 percent. However, this year, the board conducted the board exams followed by covid norms. No one was allowed to take the exam without wearing a face mask.

Here is how you can check your Result;

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of HBSEH.i.e.bseh.org.in.

2. Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads ‘Haryana Board Class 12th result’.

3. Then, a login page will appear on the screen.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

5. Then, the HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

6. Candidates can take a printout of the HBSE 12th result 2022 and save it for future reference.