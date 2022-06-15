Haryana Board Result 2022: According to reports, the Haryana Board Class 12 Results will be announced on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in, today, June 15, 2022. Over 5 lakh students sat for the Haryana Board exams 2022 this year. Around 2 lakh students took the Class 12 exam. The steps and official website for checking and downloading HBSE Class 12, mark sheet, and scorecard are provided below.

From March 30 to April 29, 2022, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) held the state board Class 12 examinations. This year, the Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30%.

How to Check the HBSE Board Result 2022 on the Official Website

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click the "Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022" link.

Enter your login information, such as your roll number, and then press the submit button.

Your Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the grade sheet for future reference.

The Class 12 written exam was held this year by the Board from March 30 to April 27, 2022. The Class 12 Practical Exam was held from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The exams were given in an offline mode. Because of Covid-19 rising cases, class 12 boards were cancelled last year. Students must enter their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other information requested on the website, in order to access the Haryana Class 12 Results 2022. After these details are entered, the board's website will generate a digital scorecard for Haryana 12th Result 2022.