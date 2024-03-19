NewsIndia
HARYANA CABINET EXPANSION

Haryana Cabinet Expansion; Saini Government Inducts New Ministers; Check List Here

Among those who got inducted as ministers and state minister in the Saini cabinet include Kamal Gupta, Abhay Singh and Sima Trikha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Haryana Cabinet Expansion; Saini Government Inducts New Ministers; Check List Here

Days after parting alliance with the JJP and forming government in the state with the help of independent MLAs, the BJP government in Haryana led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today expanded his cabinet by inducting new faces. Among those who got inducted as state ministers in the Saini cabinet include Kamal Gupta, Abhay Singh, Sanjay Singh,  Subhash Sudha, Bishamber Singh  and Sima Trikha. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to new ministers in Chandigarh.

Kamal Gupta is the MLA from Hisar whie Abhay Singh is the MLA from Nangal Chaudhary, Sima Trikha from Faridabad, Subhash Sudha from Kurukshetra, Bishamber Singh from Bawani Khera, Subhash Sudha from Thanesar, Sanjay Singh from Sohna distric of Haryana. 

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?