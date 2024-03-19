Haryana Cabinet Expansion; Saini Government Inducts New Ministers; Check List Here

Days after parting alliance with the JJP and forming government in the state with the help of independent MLAs, the BJP government in Haryana led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today expanded his cabinet by inducting new faces. Among those who got inducted as state ministers in the Saini cabinet include Kamal Gupta, Abhay Singh, Sanjay Singh, Subhash Sudha, Bishamber Singh and Sima Trikha. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to new ministers in Chandigarh.

Kamal Gupta is the MLA from Hisar whie Abhay Singh is the MLA from Nangal Chaudhary, Sima Trikha from Faridabad, Subhash Sudha from Kurukshetra, Bishamber Singh from Bawani Khera, Subhash Sudha from Thanesar, Sanjay Singh from Sohna distric of Haryana.

This is a developing story.