Haryana CET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at hssc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET Admit Card 2022. Candidates can download and check their hall tickets from the official websites, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. The test will be given in two shifts, the first from 10 to 11:45 in the morning and the second from 3 to 4 in the afternoon. Candidates are urged to use the link on the official website to check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip using their Registration No. and Date of Birth.

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.

Search the direct link for downloading Haryana CET Admit Cards 2022.

Click on the direct link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the login details as required.

Hit the submit option.

Your admit card will show up on the screen.

Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

This is only a hold regarding the location of the exam centre in order for applicants to plan their travel and other preparations appropriately.