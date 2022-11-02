topStoriesenglish
Haryana CET 2022 Admit Card to be RELEASED TOMORROW at hssc.gov.in- Steps to download here

Haryana CET Exam 2022 will be conducted from Saturday, 5 November till Sunday, 6 November 2022. The admit card is expected to be released tomorrow.

Haryana CET 2022: Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released tomorrow, 3 November by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once issued, candidates can download and check their hall tickets from the official websites, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. The test will be given in two shifts, the first from 10 to 11:45 in the morning and the second from 3 to 4 in the afternoon. Candidates are urged to use the link on the official website to check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip using their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This is not the admit card for the exam, as stated in the notice; the admit card will be made available soon. 

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Direct Link: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Haryana CET Examination 2022 must follow the below mentioned steps to download their admit cards from the direct link.

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.

Search the direct link for downloading Haryana CET Admit Cards 2022.

Click on the direct link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the login details as required.

Hit the submit option.

Your admit card will show up on the screen.

Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Haryana CET Exam City slip; direct link here

This is merely an up regarding the city in which the examination centre will be situated so that the candidates can make travel arrangements and other preparations accordingly.

