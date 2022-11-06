topStoriesenglish
Haryana CET 2022 exam concludes TODAY, Answer key to RELEASE SOON at hssc.gov.in- Steps to download here

Haryana CET 2022 Answer key will be out soon, National Testing Agency has conducted its examination on behalf of the Haryana SSC. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As per reports, more than 11 Lakh candidates appeared in the written exam
  • Haryana CET 2022 exam is being held in 200 examination centres
  • The exam was conducted in two shifts- shift 1 begins from 10 to 11.45 am and shift 2 from 3 to 4.45 PM

Haryana CET 2022 exam concludes TODAY, Answer key to RELEASE SOON at hssc.gov.in- Steps to download here

Haryana CET 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conclude the Haryana CET 2022 exam today, November 6. Nearly 11 lakh candidates will be appearing in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) in the ongoing exam. Haryana CET 2022 exam is being held in 200 examination centres in 17 of the 22 districts. The exam is being conducted in two shifts- shift 1 begins from 10 to 11.45 am and shift 2 from 3 to 4.45 PM. In view of the exam, the Haryana government also declared holiday for all government and private schools on November 5.

The National Testing Agency has conducted its examination on behalf of the Haryana SSC. As per reports, more than 11 Lakh candidates appeared in the written exam. The commission has made arrangements for candidates across the state to complete the exam process without any issues. The official Answer Key of the Haryana CET will likely be released next week.

Haryana CET Answer Key 2022: Here is how to Download 

First of all, open the official website of the HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in.

Then on the homepage, click “Click here to access new website of HSSC”.

On the homepage, you will see the notification regarding the answer key on the top bar.

Click the same link and download the answer key for your shift, and paper code.

Students have been been provided free bus service, who availed the free bus services thanked the state government for the facility and said that they reached their respective exam centres on time. The Haryana roadways also tweeted the feedback of candidates on the official Twitter handle. 

