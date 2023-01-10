topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HARYANA CET 2022 RESULT

Haryana CET 2022: HSSC group C result DECLARED at hssc.gov.in- Steps to download scorecard here

HSSC has released the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) results, scroll down for the direct link and more details here. The exam was held on November 5 and 6 in pen and paper mode.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana CET 2022: HSSC group C result DECLARED at hssc.gov.in- Steps to download scorecard here

Haryana CET 2022 Result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) results 2022 today, January 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on November 5 and 6 will be able to download Haryana CET 2022 scorecard on the official website, hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in. The 2022 CET for group-C posts was held in two shifts - from 10 am to 11:45 am and from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode.

Direct link to check scorecard

Haryana CET 2022 scorecard: Steps to download here

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Haryana CET 2022 scorecard.

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in or hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

Login using registration number and date of birth and enter captcha.

Click on “Download/Print: Scorecard” button to view scorecard.

Download Haryana CET scorecard for future reference.

HSSC published the provisional answer key and scanned images of the OMR answer sheets on its website. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys from December 7 to 12. Haryana CET 2022 cut-off normalized marks, excluding benefit of socio-economic marks, out of 95 marks for general category candidate is 47.50 and above ie. 50% and above. Cut-off marks for reserved categories are 38.00 and above.

Live Tv

Haryana CET 2022 ResultHaryanaHSSCHaryana CETHaryana CET Group C resultHaryana CET 2022 Result releasedHSSC Answer keyHSSC CET ResultHSSC CET Result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case