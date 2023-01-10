Haryana CET 2022: HSSC group C result DECLARED at hssc.gov.in- Steps to download scorecard here

Haryana CET 2022 Result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) results 2022 today, January 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on November 5 and 6 will be able to download Haryana CET 2022 scorecard on the official website, hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in. The 2022 CET for group-C posts was held in two shifts - from 10 am to 11:45 am and from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode.

Haryana CET 2022 scorecard: Steps to download here

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Haryana CET 2022 scorecard.

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in or hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

Login using registration number and date of birth and enter captcha.

Click on “Download/Print: Scorecard” button to view scorecard.

Download Haryana CET scorecard for future reference.

HSSC published the provisional answer key and scanned images of the OMR answer sheets on its website. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys from December 7 to 12. Haryana CET 2022 cut-off normalized marks, excluding benefit of socio-economic marks, out of 95 marks for general category candidate is 47.50 and above ie. 50% and above. Cut-off marks for reserved categories are 38.00 and above.