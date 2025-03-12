Haryana Civic Polls: BJP Sweeps 9 Of 10 Mayoral Seats, Congress Loses Ground – Full Winners List

Haryana Civic Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a massive victory in the Haryana civic polls, winning nine out of ten mayoral seats. The Congress suffered another setback after its defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections. The BJP claimed key victories in cities including Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad, and Hisar.

The Congress lost in Rohtak, a stronghold of senior party leader Bhupinder Hooda. In Manesar, independent candidate Inderjit Yadav won, defeating BJP’s Sundar Lal by 2,293 votes.

Haryana Civic Poll Results

Gurugram: Raj Rani (BJP) won against Seema Pahuja (Congress).

Rohtak: Ram Avtar Valmiki (BJP) won with over one lakh votes, defeating Surajmal Kiloi (Congress) by more than 45,000 votes.

Faridabad: Praveen Joshi (BJP) defeated Lata Rani (Congress).

Hisar: Praveen Poonia (BJP) defeated Krishna Singla (Congress).

Karnal: Renu Bala Gupta (BJP) defeated Manoj Wadhwa (Congress).

Panipat: Komal Saini (BJP) defeated Savita Garg (Congress).

Yamunanagar: Suman Bahmani (BJP) defeated Kiran Devi (Congress).

Ambala (By-election): Shailja Sachdeva (BJP) won against Amita Chawla (Congress) by 20,487 votes.

Sonipat (By-election): Rajiv Jain (BJP) defeated Komal Dewan (Congress).

Manesar: Inderjit Yadav (Independent) won against Sundar Lal (BJP).

Polling was held on March 2 in Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. By-elections in Ambala and Sonipat took place on the same day, while Panipat voted on March 9. Simultaneously, elections for 21 municipal committees were also conducted.