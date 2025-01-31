Haryana CM Saini Dares Kejriwal To Take Rahul Gandhi Along, Drink Yamuna Water Near Rajghat As Row Heats Up Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Yamuna Water Row: Amid the Yamuna water “poisoning” row, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with him and drink the Yamuna River's water near Delhi's Rajghat, the way he did near Dahisra village on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Haryana has thrashed allegations levelled by the Atishi-led AAP government and Kejriwal and maintained that it is giving clean water to the national capital. On Wednesday, CM Saini took a couple of sips of water from the Yamuna and slammed the AAP, saying there was no poison in the water coming from his state to the national capital.

Speaking to reporters in Panipat on Thursday, Saini said Haryana is giving clean water to Delhi. He also stated that he drank the Yamuna water at the point where it enters Delhi on the Haryana-Delhi border. "I invite Kejriwal to take Rahul Gandhi with him and drink water from the Yamuna near Rajghat and take a bath there," Saini said.

He said that the former Delhi CM had, in his first election, said he would make the Yamuna clean but did nothing in this regard, and now he has started blaming Haryana. On Wednesday, Saini had said the water going to Delhi from Haryana was clean. "But when this water goes to Delhi from here... what we get in Palwal and Faridabad is horrible," Saini said.

Earlier this week, the AAP accused the ruling saffron party in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna. Levelling allegations against the Saini government, Kejriwal claimed that it was trying to kill the people by "mixing poison" in the river. With the Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, the leadership of the saffron party has targeted the ruling AAP dispensation over Kejriwal's "poison in Yamuna" remark.

Speaking to reporters in Panipat, Saini said the people of Delhi are fed up with Kejriwal. "He only lies and does politics of lies; he has not done any work. He only blames others... the people of Delhi will teach him a lesson in the polls," Saini said.

"People of Delhi are not getting clean water because of his (Kejriwal's) wrong policies. They only did corruption for 10 years," Saini added. He alleged that clean drinking water is not available in Delhi's households because of Kejriwal's wrong policies and even the ponds remain neglected. There is a severe lack of water distribution. Instead of addressing these issues, Kejriwal is focusing more on rhetoric, the chief minister said, and asserted that the people of Delhi will not be "misled" by the AAP chief again as he has "failed to meet their expectations."

Saini reiterated that the Centre had allocated Rs 8,500 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), but neither the STPs were established nor could the funds be accounted for.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5, and counting of votes will take place on February 8. In the upcoming polls, the national capital is set to witness a three-cornered battle. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is attempting to regain power in the national capital for the first time since 1998.

(With PTI Inputs)