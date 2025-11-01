MDU Shame Dims Haryana Day Pride? State University Staff Booked For Forcing Women Workers To Photograph Sanitary Pads

The police on Thursday registered a case against three employees of Maharshi Dayanand University for allegedly forcing women sanitation workers to take photographs of their sanitary pads as "proof" of menstruation. The shocking incident took place ahead of a high-profile campus visit and has resulted in a big outcry and an official probe.

Three Officials Named In FIR

The case was registered at the PGIMS police station in Rohtak based on a complaint by three women sanitation workers on October 28. The accused staff members are:

Shyam Sundar, Assistant Registrar

Vinod Hooda and Vitender Kumar, suspended Sanitation Supervisors (contractual staff).

The officials have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that include criminal intimidation under Section 351, intent to insult the modesty of a woman under Section 79, and assault or criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty under Section 74.

"Investigation has begun, and statements of the complainants and the accused will be recorded soon," said Roshan Lal, SHO of the PGIMS police station.

The Governor's Visit And The Demand For 'Proof'

The incident is reported to have occurred on October 26 at the university's sports complex, just hours before Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh's scheduled visit to the campus.

The Allegation: Women workers, some of whom had more than a decade of service, were forced by the supervisors to clean the floors faster. They cited pain due to their menstrual cycle and when asked for the reason, the supervisors allegedly demanded the women click photos of their sanitary pads to prove they were menstruating.

The Coercion: One complainant testified, "They kept abusing and pressuring us until we went to the washroom and clicked the photos." She mentioned that the supervisors said they were acting on the instructions of Assistant Registrar Shyam Sundar. The registrar has denied this.

University Action And Women’s Commission Intervention

Initial disciplinary measures have been taken by the university administration, which has also initiated an inquiry.

MDU Response: Registrar Krishan Kant confirmed that the two sanitation supervisors were contractual employees and have been suspended. An internal inquiry has been initiated by the university.

HSCW Condemnation: The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident. Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia termed the demand "outrageous". She has written to the Rohtak Superintendent of Police and the MDU Vice-Chancellor seeking a detailed report within five days. "There can be nothing more outrageous than asking a woman to prove she is menstruating. I spoke to the affected women and assured them of full support and a fair probe," said Bhatia.

