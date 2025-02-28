Haryana Declares Three Dry Days In View Of Local Body Polls; Check All Details

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has imposed a three-day complete ban on liquor sales across the state in view of the upcoming municipal elections. As per the order, liquor sales will be prohibited on March 1, 2, and 12. According to the Excise Department’s directive, all liquor shops, bars, pubs, hotels, restaurants, and clubs located within a three-kilometer radius of municipal election areas will remain closed. The ban will be enforced one day before voting, on polling day, and on the day of vote counting.

The state government has notified all liquor license holders about the restrictions. Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the ban by selling or serving liquor during the specified days.

Haryana will hold municipal elections in 7 municipal corporations and 40 municipal bodies on March 2, while polling for Panipat Municipal Corporation will take place on March 9. The results for all elections will be announced on March 12.

With the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the government has halted all transfers and the issuance of new development tenders. However, previously approved development projects will continue, and new projects will require prior approval from the Election Commission.