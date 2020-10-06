Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests COVID-19 positive

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he said in a message on Twitter.

Earlier, Chief Minister ML Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

On Monday, 21 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana, taking the state's death toll to 1,491, while 1,031 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,34,909, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना -

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Of the latest fatalities, five were reported from Ambala; four from Jind; two each from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat; and one each from Faridabad and Jhajjar, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (206) and Faridabad (129). Currently, there are 11,822 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state has a recovery rate of 90.13 per cent, the bulletin said.