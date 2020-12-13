Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala makes big claim as farmers get ready to intensify protest

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the new farm laws, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday (December 12) expressed hope that the final round of talks between the protesting farmers and Centre will happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Talking to ANI, Dushyant Chautala, who is the also the president of Jannayak Janata Party (JPP), said the Centre is "positive" to end the stalemate and the next round of talks would help in resolving the crisis.

"The way the Centre is holding talks (with the farmers), they also want a resolution. I'm hopeful that in 24 to 48 hours, final round of talks will be held between the central government and farmers' leaders and it will lead to a conclusive result," Chautala said.

It is to be noted that Chautala's JJP is an alliance partner of the BJP in Haryana. The JJP leader made the remarks after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"It's my responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, I'm hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent and the standoff will be resolved. The centre is positive," Chautala noted.

Chautala's assertion came at a time when the protesting farmers threatened to intensify stir from Sunday. The farmers also claimed that thousands more will soon arrive on Delhi's borders in the coming days to join the protest.

The farmers union leaders have announced that they go on a hunger strike on Monday, December 14 against the Centre's new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that the new farm laws are aimed at increasing the income of farmers.

PM Modi, while addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI referred to the farmers' protest, saying his government is fully committed to resolving all issues of conflict-related to farmers. He said recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets and access to technology, and help bring investments in the agriculture sector that will benefit the farming community.