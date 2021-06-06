Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim found COVID positive, taken to private hospital in Gurugram

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh tests COVID-19 positive on Sunday. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram from Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district.

The 53-year-old head of Dera was taken to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for further tests where he tested COVID-19 positive. He has been shifted to COVID Ward.

On June 3, Singh had undergone some tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak after he complained of abdominal pain. He had refused to undergo Covid test at PGIMS Rohtak.

The Sunaria Jail Superintendent Sunil Sangwan said that all tests related to Singh’s condition could not be completed at PGIMS, Rohtak, PTI reported.

Later, the prison authorities took him to Medanta Hospital for futher tests after getting permission for the same, Sangwan said.

Singh was taken to the hospital under heavy police escort.

The controversial godman is serving a 20-year sentence on charges of rape and murder. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

