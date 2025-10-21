Haryana: Fire Breaks Out At Showroom In Gurugram

A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Gurugram early Tuesday morning.

According to the shop owner, he received a phone call at around 2:30 PM informing him about the fire.

Initially, he thought the damage might be minor, but upon arrival, he discovered that the shop had been destroyed. The fire spread rapidly due to the wooden materials and shattered the glass windows.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fire brigade vehicles have arrived at the scene. Currently, the search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a tyre and recycling material storage godown in Ambala, Haryana, on Monday, an official said, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

According to fire department personnel, Bachchan Singh reported that the fire was massive. To control the flames, two fire vehicles and a water bowser were dispatched.

A fire department personnel, Bachchan Singh, told ANI, "Through Dial 112 information was received that a fire broke out at a factory's godown. We sent two fire vehicles and water bowser here. Firefighting operations are underway. We have called one more fire vehicle here as the fire is massive...Losses will be ascertained only after the fire is doused."

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services received more than 170 calls about fire incidents by 11:30 AM during Diwali. According to officials from the Delhi fire services, the number of incidents is expected to rise as reports continue to arrive.