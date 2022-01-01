'Haryana govt fully responsible accident': Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Bhiwani land slide incident

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday (January 1) expressed grief over the landslide that took place at a mining site in the Bhiwani district of the state. He questioned how was mining going on at the site despite the Supreme Court`s direction to `not destroy` the Aravalli Hills.

"Today, the news of the death of many labourers, many trapped and injured in the accident in Dadam-Bhiwani area is sad. I pay tribute to the dead and wish the injured a speedy recovery. How was the mining going on despite the Supreme Court`s direction not to destroy the Aravalli hills?," said Hooda in a tweet.

He said that the Haryana government is responsible for the incident. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the `mining scam` and urged the government to give adequate compensation to the families of the ones who died in the incident.

"The present Haryana government is fully responsible for this accident. A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the mining scam worth thousands of crores. Also, the government should give adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The government should ensure rescue operations and aid to the victims on a war footing ," said Hooda in another tweet.

Four people have died in the landslide that took place in Bhiwani district at a mining site, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles.

The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block.Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also wished speedy recovery to those injured and informed that local administration is engaged in the rescue operation."Accident due to landslide at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ji. The local administration is engaged in the rescue work. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Khattar also took to Twitter to express grief and said, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured."

Live TV