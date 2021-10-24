Haryana govt officials to get smartwatches for tracking their attendance, movement during office hours

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Saturday (October 23, 2021) said that all the government officials in the state will wear smartwatches, a step that will be taken to check their movement during office hours and to help in marking their attendance.

While addressing the 'Vikas' rally at the Sarmathla village of Sohna district, Khattar said, "All government officials in the state will wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance."

The CM reportedly added that it will mark a progression from the previous roster and the subsequent biometric system by eliminating loopholes that allowed attendance to be manipulated.

During the rally, he also announced development projects worth Rs 125 crore and laid the foundation stone of a mini secretariat for Tauru and Sohna. He also approved the demand for increasing the capacity of the civil hospital in Sohna from 50 beds to 100 beds. The CM also inaugurated a community health centre and residential building at Tauru.

Khattar also addressed a programme at the Madhogarh Fort on Saturday after visiting Dhosi mountain and stated that historical places in the Mahendragarh district will be developed as tourist destinations. He said the state government is working in a planned manner for the purpose and added the reconstruction of 'Rani Talab' at Madhogarh fort has been done and the work of 'Rani Mahal' is also in the final stages.

हरियाणा को देश के मानचित्र पर पर्यटन स्थली के रूप में विकसित करने हेतु आज महेन्द्रगढ़ में पर्यटन विकास की नई संभावनाओं को देखते हुए ढोसी की पहाड़ी व माधोगढ़ किले का जायजा लिया। pic.twitter.com/JprprtRAhG — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 23, 2021

"An amount of Rs 9 crore will be spent on these works," he said.

Khattar added that once these places are developed to promote tourism, it will enhance employment opportunities in the area.

(With agency inputs)

