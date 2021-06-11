Haryana HBSE Class 10 board result declared: How to check score via SMS

HBSE class 10 board result 2021: The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana on Friday (June 11) released the HBSE class 10th result 2021 link on the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in. The result has been be declared on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students which will be marked by the respective schools. The examination for Class 10 was scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to May 12, 2021. The state government later cancelled the examination due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

To check their HBSE Class 10 results via SMS, students need to type 'HB10' in their message box followed by the Class 10 board roll number and send it on 56263.

Visit the official site of BSEH - bseh.org.in

Click on result link available on the home page

Press BSEH 10th Result 2021 link and enter your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Students are advised to take a print out of the result and save it for furture reference

Over 3 lakh matric students, who were waiting for Haryana Class 10 result declaration, can now check their score on the official website of the board, which is www.bseh.org.in.The result can be checked at various other websites including the official and the third party.

Meanwhile, students who are not satisfied with their respective results, can take up the examination later when the Board will conduct the exam. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said earlier that they can take the exams later when the situation arising out of COVID normalises.

Live TV