Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij breaks both legs after slipping at home; advised to have one month of bed rest

Anil Vij has fractured both his legs after slipping while taking a bath at his residence, reports said on Tuesday. Doctors have placed both limbs in plaster and advised the Haryana Health Minister to remain in bed rest for a month.

According to The Indian Express, a video circulating on social media shows Vij seated at home with both legs resting on a table, clearly in plaster, as he hums the song Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche. He sustained a fracture to his left thigh bone (femur) and was initially treated in Ambala before being shifted to a hospital in Mohali, where he underwent surgery.

The development comes just days before the Haryana Assembly’s Budget Session, scheduled to commence on 20 February. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has been convened for 19 February to finalise the session’s agenda. Vij had been expected to attend the meeting; however, with doctors recommending a month’s rest, uncertainty remains over his participation. Supporters have wished him a speedy recovery.

This is not the first time the senior BJP leader, among the longest-serving MLAs in the Assembly, has suffered injuries. In June 2020, he fractured his legs in a similar accident at home. He later sustained a toe fracture in May-June 2025.

In March 2019, during a BJP motorcycle rally, Vij skidded off the road while riding a two-wheeler, injuring his eye and knee. In January 2023, he was involved in an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway when a truck struck his escort vehicle, which then rammed into the car he was travelling in. While Vij escaped unhurt, his vehicle was extensively damaged as he was travelling from Ambala Cantonment to Gurugram.

A month earlier, in December 2022, the shock absorbers of his car malfunctioned on the same expressway, though he was not injured in that incident either.