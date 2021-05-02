Week-long lockdown in Haryana from Monday to curb COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (May 2) declared a week-long lockdown in the state commencing from May 3.

The complete lockdown will come into effect from Monday and last for 7 days, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

On Saturday, the state registered 13,588 fresh infections, along with 125 deaths. The caseload stands at 5,01,566 with 4,341 total fatalities, as per the state health ministry data.

Live TV