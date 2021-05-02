हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

Week-long lockdown in Haryana from Monday to curb COVID-19 spread

The complete lockdown will come into effect from Monday and last for 7 days, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted. 

Week-long lockdown in Haryana from Monday to curb COVID-19 spread
File Photo

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (May 2) declared a week-long lockdown in the state commencing from May 3. 

The complete lockdown will come into effect from Monday and last for 7 days, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted. 

On Saturday, the state registered 13,588 fresh infections, along with 125 deaths. The caseload stands at 5,01,566 with 4,341 total fatalities, as per the state health ministry data. 

Live TV

 

