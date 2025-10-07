Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Found Dead At Home With Gunshot Wound

In a shocking incident, Haryana’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. According to officials, the senior officer allegedly died by suicide using his service revolver.

The incident is believed to have taken place earlier in the day. Police and forensic experts quickly arrived at the scene after receiving information. Confirming the development, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said, “We got information about a shooting at around 1:30 PM. When we reached the spot, we found that a reported suicide had taken place. The body of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was recovered from his residence. The CFSL team has also reached, and an investigation is underway. More details will come after the post-mortem report.”

At the time of the incident, Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, was not at home. She is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She is expected to return to India on Wednesday.

According to reports, Kumar had taken a revolver from his gunman on Monday. He was later discovered by his daughter in the basement of their house, which was reportedly soundproof. He was a highly respected officer in the Haryana cadre and had served in several important roles during his career.

Senior police officials and colleagues expressed grief over the tragic loss. Many remembered him as a dedicated officer who contributed significantly to the state police service. The investigation into the case is ongoing, with forensic experts examining the scene and collecting evidence. Till now, any details regarding the possible reasons behind the incident are not shared by authorities.