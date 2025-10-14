Amid growing outrage over the death of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has been sent on leave, sources confirmed. Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on October 7, in what authorities have termed an alleged suicide.

In a note recovered from the spot, the officer reportedly named eight senior Haryana police officials, including DGP Kapur, accusing them of severe caste-based discrimination, continuous mental harassment and repeated public humiliation. The allegations have triggered a wave of anger, putting the police leadership under intense scrutiny as calls for an independent investigation grow louder.

In the aftermath of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s death, the Haryana government has asked officials across the state to stay on high alert and ensure peace and coordination on the ground.

A formal directive issued by the General Administration Department (Political Branch-I) on Sunday has been circulated to top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the DGP, all Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs, IGs, Deputy Commissioners and district police chiefs. The government has stressed the need for strict vigilance to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbance to communal harmony during this sensitive time.

The circular emphasises the "urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions" in view of tensions and public sensitivity surrounding the officer's death.

All Officers have been directed to stay in constant touch with local organisations and community leaders, keep a close watch on ground-level developments, and take immediate steps to maintain peace. The order clearly states that any incident with the potential to disrupt communal harmony must be addressed without delay, with timely reports sent for review.

Issued with approval from the competent authority, the directive reflects the state government's heightened focus on law and order amid rising public attention on the circumstances surrounding the IPS officer’s death.

A copy of the communication has also been marked to the Additional Director General of Police (CID), Haryana, for follow-up action in reference to his earlier note dated October 11, 2025.

In another development Rahul Gandhi is on his way to meet the officer's family. Soon he'll be arriving in Haryana, demanding swift action on his "final note".

With Inputs From ANI

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).