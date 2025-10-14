Advertisement
Haryana IPS Suicide Case Turns Murkier: ASI’s Death Adds Fresh Twist

Amid the ongoing controversy over Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide in Chandigarh last week, investigation officer Sandeep Lathar also took his own life on Tuesday. He reportedly left behind a three-page suicide note and a video before shooting himself with his service revolver in Rohtak.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the ongoing controversy over Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide in Chandigarh last week, investigation officer Sandeep Lathar also took his own life on Tuesday. He reportedly left behind a three-page suicide note and a video before shooting himself with his service revolver in Rohtak.

Hours after state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave amid the row over IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide, Om Parkash Singh was given additional charge as the Director General of Police.

The decision came following demands from Kumar’s family, who accused Kapur and other officers of harassing Puran Kumar and sought action against them.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR after taking cognisance of a “final note” left by IPS officer Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7. The FIR was filed soon after Puran Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to ensure the registration of a case and the suspension and arrest of those named in her husband’s note.

Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case

Eight days after the suicide, the body of Puran Kumar is lying in a mortuary. Stalemate continues between Puran Kumar's wife and the state government over the demand for the arrest of DGP Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Describing it as a tragedy and sensitive matter, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil commitments to the family and act against the officers "responsible" for caste-based discrimination with IPS officer Kumar.
 

