Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana's Rs 2100 Monthly Grant Puts Pressure On Neighbouring States
The Haryana government is set to launch the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a new scheme providing a monthly financial aid of ₹2,100 to women from low-income families.
The government of Haryana is going to roll out its much-awaited "Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana" on this Thursday. On its inaugural phase, the scheme will give a financial grant of ₹2,100 every month to women belonging to families earning less than ₹1 lakh per year.
The government of the state has also conducted camps and events in all the districts for registration so that the process is made easier. The official portal and the registration process will be initiated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh from Panchkula, flanked by some cabinet ministers. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will initiate the scheme from Karnal, while Cabinet Minister Anil Vij will initiate it from Ambala.
₹5,000 Crore Budget Allocated
The Haryana government has already planned to spend ₹5,000 crore on the scheme. Officials are expecting the first installment to be released from November, when the registration and verification process is over.
A Contrast To Punjab's Unfulfilled Promise
As Haryana makes a tangible move towards offering financial support to women, the neighboring state of Punjab remains behind in fulfilling such a promise. Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had been pre-election promise-bound to offer a monthly subsidy of ₹1,000 to women. Yet, three and a half years down the line, the scheme remains uninitiated. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently told in an interview that the plan would be a part of next year's budget.
