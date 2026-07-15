/Haryana: Massive fire at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, no casualties

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Fire Officer Naresh Kumar told ANI, "Our office is located right behind this building, less than half a kilometre away, which is how we noticed the smoke rising. There was a massive column of smoke originating from the thermocol installed at the front of the structure. I immediately dispatched five or six of our vehicles all at once. We do not know the cause of the fire yet, as the facility has been shut down for quite some time. A fire had broken out here once before, which also occurred during the night. No, there were no casualties. The place was empty and closed down; it is entirely reduced to a heap of scrap."