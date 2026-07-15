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Haryana: Massive fire at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, no casualties

According to Fire Officer Naresh Kumar, there were no casualties as the iconic facility has been shut down for a while now. The structure, the fire officer said, was reduced to a "heap of scrap."

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Haryana: Massive fire at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, no casualties
Image Credit: ANI

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