Haryana municipal corporation election results: BJP decimates Congress, claims key mayoral seats

BJP has secured a landslide victory in the Haryana municipal elections, securing a sweeping victory across multiple municipal corporations and councils, including Sonipat, Ambala and Rewari, as per trends and declared results. In comparison, Congress only managed to secure wins in select wards while Independent candidates emerged victorious in several seats.

Key mayoral election results:

- BJP's Akshita Saini won from Ambala.

- BJP's Satyanarayan urf Ajay Jangda won from Dharuhera.

- BJP's Sham Lal Bansal is leading by a huge margin in Panchkula.

- BJP's Vinita Pippal won from Rewari.

- BJP's Parveen won from Sampla.

- BJP's Rajiv Jain won from Sonepat.

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In a rare setback for the ruling party, BJP's Nikita Goyal was defeated by Reema Soni, an Independent candidate supported by the Congress.

The counting of votes started at 8 am amid tight security. Polling for the Haryana municipal elections was held on May 10. The state recorded an overall voter turnout of 54.5% across the polling stations. Voting was held across 144 total structural wards, including the three major municipal corporations of Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat, alongside the Municipal Council of Rewari, and the Municipal Committees of Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana. Additionally, byelections for several wards in different urban local body areas were also held on May 10.

Haryana has a total electorate of 8,73,177 voters out of which nearly half, that is 4,75,948, exercised their franchise in the elections.