Haryana Municipal Elections: Dates, Nominations, and Key Details Announced

Haryana Municipal Elections Date: The Haryana State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the upcoming municipal elections, which will take place on March 2, with results to be declared on March 12. Chief Electoral Officer Dhanpat Singh, during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday, outlined the key details of the electoral process.

Nominations for candidates will begin on February 11 and run through February 17. Re-polling, if necessary, will be conducted on March 9. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM on March 12. To ensure the integrity of the process, no transfers will be allowed during the counting, with any exceptions requiring prior permission from the commission.

Haryana Municipal Election: Key Details

Municipal Corporation Elections: Elections will be held in Faridabad, Manesar, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, and Yamunanagar.

Mayoral By-elections: Mayoral elections will take place in Ambala and Sonipat.

Municipal Council Elections: Polls will be held in Pataudi, Thanesar, Ambala, and Sirsa.

Municipal Committee Elections: Elections will be conducted in 21 municipal committees across the state.

Election Timeline

Nomination Filing: February 11 to 17 (except Panipat)

Polling Date: March 2

Votes Counting And Results Date: March 12

The Election Commission has assured the public that the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner, with the Model Code of Conduct enforced in all districts.

Hisar Municipal Corporation Elections

Voters: Approximately 2.68 lakh voters in Hisar will participate in the elections.

Polling Booths: A total of 238 polling booths have been set up across 20 wards.

Voter List: The final voter list has been published on the official website www.hisar.gov.in.

Dhanpat Singh also announced that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from today in areas where elections will be held. A total of 35 urban local bodies in Haryana will go to polls, including 8 municipal corporations, 4 municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees. Additionally, mayoral by-elections will be conducted in Ambala and Sonipat.

For the elections, 25,000 personnel, including ROs, AROs, and other staff, will be deployed. The DGP has been requested to provide additional police forces for security. Special security arrangements will be made at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths.

Voting will take place at 4,500 booths, and candidates' photos will be printed on ballot papers.