PANCHKULA

Haryana: One Dead, Another Injured In Firing Incident Outside Mall In Panchkula

The tragic incident unfolded in Haryana's Panchkula. in which one person died in a firing incident outside a mall.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 07:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A horrific firing incident occurred outside a mall in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday night, claiming one life and leaving another person injured. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta, the incident took place around 10:45 pm, with Sonu Nolta succumbing to injuries while the other victim is reported to be out of danger.

She added that some people have taken responsibility for the incident and the investigation is underway.

On the firing incident, DCP Srishti Gupta says, "At around 10.45 pm, we received information that a firing incident took place. Upon reaching the spot, we came to know that two persons named Sonu Nolta and one other person were shot at by some miscreants. Sonu Nolta has died in the incident. The other person is out of danger... Some people have taken responsibility, we are investigating it further..."

This is a developing story.

