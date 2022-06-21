Haryana Open Board Result 2022: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HOS result 2022 for Class 10 and 12. The HOS result 2022 can be checked online on the official website - bseh.org.in. Students can check the HOS result 2022 by using their roll number or name, father’s name, and other asked details. Along with the Haryana Board Open School Secondary Class 10 and Senior Secondary Class 12 exam results, BSEH has also released the results of those students who have applied for compartment, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, revaluation and additional subjects exams.

Haryana Open Board Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Go to the official website bseh.org.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ link

- Choose HBSE HOS 10th or 12th Class result 2022

- Enter the roll number in the given field

- Click on the submit button

- The online Haryana Open School result 2022 will open on the screen

- Download and save it for use later

As many as 20,174 students appeared for HOS Class 10 fresh. Out of them, 5,029 students have passed and 15,145 students got re-appear. While 23,886 students appeared for HOS Class 12 (Fresh) exams. Out of them, 8,096 students have passed and 15,790 students got re-appear. As the board has also announced other results, the CTP/Re-appear pass percentage for HOS Class 10 is 50.83%. The Haryana board has released HBSE 10th result on 17th June 2022 whereas HBSE 12th result was declared on 15th June 2022.