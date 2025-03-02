Haryana Police Forms SIT To Investigate Congress Worker Himani Narwal’s Murder

Haryana Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday to investigate the discovery of Congress worker Himani Narwal's body in a suitcase in Rohtak district. The Congress has called for an inquiry into her death, as Narwal was linked to MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The police said that the body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in Sampla town on Saturday.

“The SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory),” Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Kumar said, IANS reported.

He stated that the victim, an LLB-pursuing student, lived alone in the state while her family resided in Delhi. The postmortem has been completed, but her family members were not present at the mortuary to collect the report or the body for cremation.

“The body was found in the bag. Later, she was identified as Himani Narwal...We called her family to the spot…We are investigating various angles and will solve the matter as early as possible,” Kumar said.

The victim's mother blamed the elections for her daughter's life.

“The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. They (the accused) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home,” the victim’s mother Savita said.

“She was going with Rahul Gandhi and was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous,” she added.

