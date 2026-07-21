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Haryana Police seal Shambhu border as Farmers head to Delhi for march against the India-US trade deal

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, slammed the Haryana government for barricading the Shambhu border point to prevent them from heading towards Delhi. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Haryana Police seal Shambhu border as Farmers head to Delhi for march against the India-US trade deal
Image Credit: Large number of farmers reach Shambhu Border, while heavy police deployed ahead of their planned Delhi march. (ANI/Screengrab)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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