Haryana School Holiday: Paid Holiday Declared For Govt Offices, Schools, Colleges On Feb 5 For Delhi Polls

Haryana Holiday On Feb 5: This holiday enables state government employees who are registered voters in Delhi to cast their votes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Haryana Government Holiday: In wake of voting for the Delhi assembly elections on February 5, the Haryana government has declared a paid holiday for the day. The Haryana government has announced a paid holiday on February 5 for all public offices, academic institutions, boards, and corporations in connection with the Delhi Assembly election.

This holiday enables state government employees who are registered voters in Delhi to cast their votes. Schools, colleges and government institutions will also be closed in Delhi on February 5 on account of the elections.

As per an official statement, the provision falls under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996), allowing eligible employees from the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

Additionally, employees of factories, shops, and private establishments in Haryana who are registered voters in Delhi are also entitled to paid leave for voting.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

