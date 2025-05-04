Haryana Shocker: Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase On Gurugram-Faridabad Road

Gurugram: The body of a woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, an official said on Sunday. The Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said that efforts are underway to identify the deceased, adding that it seems that the body has been brought from some other place and dumped here. He added that the body was stuffed in a black suitcase and dumped on the roadside on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road under the Sushant Lok Police Station area.

“It was recovered after a passerby spotted a black suitcase with a swarm of flies hovering around it, causing suspicion, and alerted cops. The police team reached the spot and got the crime scene inspected by the scene-of-crime, fingerprint, and dog squad teams of the police,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the body was decomposed and appeared to be a few days old, adding that the deceased appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old. He said that the body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the details about the victim and the murder. He informed that the Gurugram Police has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the person who identifies the deceased.

The spokesperson further pointed out that the road along which the body was found connects two districts, adding that the police had alerted the neighbouring police stations seeking details of the missing persons. He said the footage of the closed-circuit television cameras near the spot is also being scrutinised for any possible clues.

Revealing further details about the body, he said that the deceased was wearing a red top with black jeans, a bangle on her right hand, a picture was engraved on her right wrist, a bracelet on her left hand, and ‘8’ was engraved on her left thumb.

He said that the word (Maa) was engraved in black and red on the body of the deceased, a little below her left shoulder, adding that every possible effort is being made by Gurugram Police to identify the deceased.