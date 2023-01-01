Haryana SHOKCER! 4 men try to KIDNAP Woman in broad daylight in Yamunangar - WATCH

Haryana Yamunanagar Kidnapping news:In a shocking incident, 4 miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in broad daylight in Hrayana's Yamuna Nagar city. The whole incident of them trying to kidnap the woman, sitting in her car was recorded in the CCTV camera.

It is believed that the woman had gone to her gym and while she was leaving after her workout, four people got inside the car too. The video of this whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera.

The woman strongly opposed the miscreants once they got into her car due to which they had to flee only after a few seconds. The incident was reported in Yamunanagar police station. According to reports, the four miscreants were trying to kidnap the woman but failed. While, it is said that one of the four accused have been arrested.

SHOCKING: 4 men try to kidnap a woman in broad daylight in Haryana's Yamunanagar. #Haryana_Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/F5IeaEOn61 — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) January 1, 2023

