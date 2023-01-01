topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HARYANA YAMUNANAGAR KIDNAPPING

Haryana SHOKCER! 4 men try to KIDNAP Woman in broad daylight in Yamunangar - WATCH

It is believed that the woman had gone to her gym and while she was leaving after her workout, four people got inside the car too. 

Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana SHOKCER! 4 men try to KIDNAP Woman in broad daylight in Yamunangar - WATCH

Haryana Yamunanagar Kidnapping news:In a shocking incident, 4 miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in broad daylight in Hrayana's Yamuna Nagar city. The whole incident of them trying to kidnap the woman, sitting in her car was recorded in the CCTV camera. 

It is believed that the woman had gone to her gym and while she was leaving after her workout, four people got inside the car too. The video of this whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera. 

The woman strongly opposed the miscreants once they got into her car due to which they had to flee only after a few seconds. The incident was reported in Yamunanagar police station. According to reports, the four miscreants were trying to kidnap the woman but failed. While, it is said that one of the four accused have been arrested.

Live TV

Live Tv

Haryana Yamunanagar KidnappingHrayana's Yamuna Nagar cityYamunanagar police stationKidnap Woman in broad daylight

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896