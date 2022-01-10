Haryana shuts schools, colleges till January 26 amid surging COVID-19 infection

New Delhi: Haryana government on Monday (January 10) closed all schools and colleges in the state till January 26 amid the rising COVID-19 infection.

CM ML Khattar said, govt has shut down all schools and colleges till January 26, online classes to continue.

Haryana reported another major increase in new coronavirus cases on Sunday (January 9), registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin.

Meanwhile, in view of a spike in cases during the past nearly fortnight, Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday urged the people to strictly follow all Covid-related guidelines including wearing of masks and following social distancing norms.

"No mask no service" policy will be strictly followed in the state, he said.

