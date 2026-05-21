Haryana summer vacations 2026 announced: Schools to remain closed from May 25 to June 30

Haryana summer vacation 2026: The Haryana government has officially announced summer vacations for schools across the state amid rising temperatures and heatwave conditions.

As per the latest decision, all government schools in Haryana will remain closed from May 25 to June 30, 2026. The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana summer vacation 2026 date

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The state government decided to advance the summer holidays in view of the intense heat being experienced across Haryana and nearby northern states. Several districts have recorded soaring temperatures, prompting authorities to prioritise student safety and health.

Earlier, schools were expected to close in June, but the government revised the schedule following heatwave alerts issued for the region. Now, the schools will remain closed from May2 5, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

According to the announcement, schools will reopen on July 1 after the completion of the summer vacation period. The decision applies primarily to state-run schools, while private institutions are also expected to follow similar schedules.

Major education reforms announced alongside vacation schedule

Apart from announcing summer vacations, the Haryana government also introduced several important education-related reforms during the meeting.

The government stated that “Shramdaan” or voluntary labour activities will now become a mandatory part of the curriculum in government schools to encourage discipline and social responsibility among students.

Restrictions on mobile phones for teachers

In another significant move, the government directed that teachers will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside classrooms during teaching hours. Mobile phones will reportedly remain deposited in the principal’s office to ensure better focus on classroom teaching and learning.

250 excellence and early English schools to be developed

The Haryana government also launched the “Chief Minister Excellence and Early English Schools” initiative. Under the first phase, around 250 schools will be upgraded with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, laboratories, and bilingual education facilities in Hindi and English.

Also, the authorities have advised parents and students to stay updated through official notifications regarding reopening dates, revised schedules, and any further changes due to weather conditions.