Haryana Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Father Over Running Of Sports Academy

In a shocking incident, Radhika Yadav, a national-level tennis player, was shot dead by her father at their Gurugram residence after a heated exchange over running a sports academy. According to the Gurugram police, her father Deepak Yadav, 49, used his licensed gun to shoot his daughter this morning around 10.30am. The accused has been arrested.

The police said Rahika Yadav suffered three bullet injuries. The 25-year-old player was an emerging star and was at her Sushant Lok Phase-2 residence in Gurugram's Sector-57 this morning. Deepak Yadav fired five shots at her. He was apparently upset with his daughter's insistence on running her tennis academy despite his opposition to the venture.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep told IANS that Radhika was running her tennis academy despite her father's opposition.

"The accused has admitted to committing the crime," the ASI said, adding that Deepak Yadav's brother Kuldeep, who lives on the ground floor of the house, is the complainant in the case.

The father-daughter duo had a heated argument on the first floor of the house over the player continuing her tennis academy, the police said, adding that Deepak Yadav himself was dependent on rental income for his expenses.

In the middle of the heated argument, Radhika's father pulled out his licensed firearm and fired shots at her, the police said. Soon after a bleeding Radhika fell on the ground, her family members rushed her to a private hospital in a critical state, but she succumbed to her injuries, the police added. The Gurugram Police spokesman said the weapon of offence has been seized and sent for ballistic and forensic tests.

Station House Officer of Sector-56 police station, Rajender Kumar, told the reporters that they were informed about the criminal case by hospital authorities. The police were told by hospital staff that a woman with gunshot wounds was brought to the hospital's emergency ward.

The police are questioning Radhika's family members over the tensions between her and her father to rule out the possibility of any other motive behind the killing, an official said. Radhika, a doubles tennis player, was ranked among the top 200 players, according to a website. (With IANS inputs)