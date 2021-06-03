Haryana to declare Class 12 board results on basis of internal assessment

New Delhi: The Haryana government cancelled its state board examinations for Class 12 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday (June 2) announced that an internal assessment will be conducted for Class 12 of the Haryana School Education Board.

"The state government will follow the directions of the Central government in regarding the Class XII examination of Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani and will conduct an internal assessment based on which the results will be declared soon," Pal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, he added that students who are interested in giving exams will have the choice to do so, adding these exams will be conducted only when circumstances are conducive.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal," the state Education Minister said.

He also informed that the results of the Class 10 examinations will be declared by June 15.

Announcing the cancellation, Pal told PTI, "We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education.”

"We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams," he added.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. West Bengal has formed an expert committee to take a call on conducting Class 12 and 10 board exams.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in view of COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the footsteps of CBSE, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) scrapped its Class 12 exams as well. Class 10 exams were cancelled by the Central government earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

