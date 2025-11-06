Haryana Voter Linked To Brazilian Influencer Larissa Listed On Electoral Roll Despite Passing In 2022

A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that a Brazilian model’s photograph appeared multiple times on Haryana’s electoral rolls, India Today has verified a voter record showing the same image, this time linked to a woman who passed away in March 2022.

The voter, Guniya, wife of Vinod, died over two years ago. Her family expressed shock upon discovering that her name remained on the voter list, accompanied by the photograph of a foreign woman.

“We don’t know what has happened,” said Guniya’s mother-in-law, presenting her death certificate. The family confirmed that Guniya had cast her vote before her death but had no explanation for the apparent photo misprint.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, alleged large-scale voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. He claimed that a Brazilian model’s photograph had been used repeatedly under names such as Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.

“Haryana has two crore voters, and 25 lakh of them are fake,” Gandhi said, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of collusion to “steal” votes. He described the situation as “systemic manipulation” intended to convert a potential Congress victory into defeat.

Brazilian Model Responds

The woman whose photograph sparked the controversy, identified as Larissa, expressed surprise at the situation. She explained that the image was from her early modelling days and had been used without her consent.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with politics in India. My photo was purchased from a stock image platform and used without my involvement. It’s not me, I’ve never even been to India,” Larissa said in a video message. She added that she is a Brazilian digital influencer and hairdresser who admires the Indian people.

Larissa revealed that her Instagram account was flooded with messages from Indian users after her image went viral following Rahul Gandhi’s briefing.

“Welcome, my Indian followers, to my Instagram! It seems I’ve gained many Indian followers now. People were commenting on my photos as if I was elected! Just to be clear, it wasn’t me, it was only my photo,” she said.

“But I truly appreciate the kindness of all the Indians who are viewing my stories, sharing them with Indian media, and translating them. I don’t know your language, but I am genuinely grateful,” she added, emphasising that she does not even look Indian.