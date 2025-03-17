Haryana Women To Get Rs 2,100 Per Month; CM Saini Announces Lado Laxmi Yojana

Haryana Budget 2025: The BJP government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana has announced the implementation of the Ladali Behan-like scheme named the Lado Laxmi Yojana, to provide monthly financial assistance to eligible women of the state. On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of the Lado Laxmi Yojana, a scheme providing women in the state with financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month. The announcement came as CM Saini presented the state's Rs 2,05,017 crore budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the assembly.

"Lado Laxmi Yojana will be started in the state to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month to women," Saini said in a post on X.

He added that a provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made for the scheme in the 2025-26 financial year. In a move to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the state, Saini also announced the creation of a "Department of Future". "To realize the vision of a developed Haryana, a Department of Future will be established," he stated.

The CM said that under this department, the government plans to develop AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula. Addressing the media after the budget presentation, CM Saini said, "Today, I presented the state's budget for FY 2025-26, worth Rs 2.05 lakh crore. Tax revenue is estimated at around Rs 1.7 lakh crore, while non-tax revenue is projected at approximately Rs 20,000 crore. I have allocated 20.84% of the total budget to social services, 15.37% to general services, and 21.53% to economic services. The remaining 30.26% of the budget will be spent on loan repayments and EMIs. The revenue deficit is estimated at 1.53% of the state's GDP, while the fiscal deficit is projected at 2.67% of GDP."

The Haryana CM also had jalebi with his ministers this evening, after presenting the State Budget. Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP government of failing to implement many schemes on the ground and alleged that it is pushing the state into a "debt trap".

"Various schemes have been announced in the budget, but they are not visible on the ground... They are working to drown the state in debt... We are moving towards a debt trap...no provision has been made in the budget for the development of the state," Hooda said. (With ANI inputs)