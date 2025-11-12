Has Bangladesh Become Pakistan’s Proxy? Dhaka To Deploy Chinese Air Defence Radar Near India’s ‘Chicken Neck’

New Delhi: Despite objections from Indian defence authorities, the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is constructing a new hangar at Lalmonirhat Airbase to house fighter jets. New evidence suggests that the facility will soon host a Chinese air defence radar system aimed at monitoring Indian territory, specifically the strategic Siliguri corridor, famously known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

Northeast I cite Bangladeshi security officials confirming that parts of the new radar system has already reached at Lalmonirhat nearly two weeks ago. Efforts are underway to build a concrete platform and suitable structures to upgrade the old radar system that are stationed at the base. A small concrete structure housing a wireless room sits just 70 metres from the new hangar, and new residential quarters have also been built in the past six months inside the airbase complex.

Bangladesh Air Defence Near Siliguri Corridor

Air defence radars create a surveillance network capable of threat detection and target designation. Military-grade radars include transmitters, antennas, receivers, processors, command-and-control centres, tracking systems and weapon launchers.

Lalmonirhat Airbase already has an old radar, and the new system will be installed close to it. Sources revealed that helicopters and light aircraft make regular monthly sorties from the base.

A previous Northeast I report stated that work on a large hangar for parking at least 10-12 fighter aircraft is almost complete. The report followed a visit by a three-member Indian military intelligence team, led by a major general, to Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon and other unidentified sites in Rangpur Division on October 16.

The Indian team was accompanied by Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman and a lieutenant general.

Bangladesh’s Strategic Planning

Dhaka itself is not a threat to New Delhi, but it can become a pawn for India’s adversaries. Security sources acknowledge that work on the hangar briefly paused after the Indian team’s visit but has since resumed. Construction of the roof and walls continues and is expected to be completed soon.

Earlier reports also claim that Bangladesh Army’s lieutenant general of the Ordnance Branch, Major General Abu Bakr Siddiqui Khan, and other senior officers met a four-member team from China Vanguard Company Limited on May 13. Discussions reportedly involved the procurement of HQ-17AE surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), JSG radar and FK-3 medium-range SAMs.

Chinese Radar Near India’s Border

The JSG-400 TDR radar is a Chinese fire control system integrated with the HQ-9BE missile defence platform. It guides interceptors against ballistic missiles.

First showcased at the 2021 Zhuhai Airshow in an infographic and seen at CASIC manufacturing facilities, the radar is now part of Bangladesh’s upgrade.

In addition, on June 18, the BAF activated its second GM 403-M long-range air surveillance radar in Bogura, following the installation of its first GM 403-M at Mirpur alongwith the 71st Squadron. Developed by Thales-Raytheon Systems, the GM 403-M belongs to the digital 3D Air Defence Ground Master radar family and can perform surveillance from extremely low to very high altitudes.