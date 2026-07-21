Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Has Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami sent letter backing Delhi student protests?

Has Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami sent letter backing Delhi student protests?

Officials have not confirmed whether the communication is genuine. However, they maintain that any involvement of foreign political or ideological organisations in India's internal affairs would require careful examination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Has Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami sent letter backing Delhi student protests?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Has Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami sent letter backing Delhi student protests?
CJP protest3 min ago
2
Murali Sreeshankar17 min ago
3
Sonam Wangchuk38 min ago
4
CJP protest1 hr ago
5
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)1 hr ago