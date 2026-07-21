/Has Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami sent letter backing Delhi student protests?

A purported letter attributed to Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami expressing support for the ongoing student protests in Delhi has come under the scanner, with agencies verifying its authenticity amid concerns over national security, sovereignty and the possibility of a domestic movement acquiring an international dimension.
Officials have not confirmed whether the communication is genuine. However, they maintain that any involvement of foreign political or ideological organisations in India's internal affairs would require careful examination.
According to the purported letter, the Bangladesh-based organisation extended its "full and unconditional solidarity" to the student movement.
"On behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, we express our full and unconditional solidarity with the ongoing student movement in India. Your courageous struggle for justice, education, rights, and human dignity has deeply touched our hearts and inspired millions. This student movement in India has become a powerful symbol of resistance against oppression and a beacon for youth rights across the subcontinent. We strongly condemn any repression, violence, or injustice faced by the protesting students," the letter states.
It further says, "We stand firmly with the ongoing student movement in India. Continue your peaceful and principled resistance. Allah is with the patient and the truthful."
The letter surfaced at a time when protests over the alleged NEET paper leak have intensified in the national capital, prompting fresh debate over the role of external actors in domestic movements.
Security analysts say that, if the letter is found to be authentic, it could have implications beyond the protests themselves. They argue that public support from a foreign organisation with a hardline Islamist ideology may allow critics to portray an otherwise domestic student movement as being influenced by external forces, potentially affecting its credibility and public perception.
According to reports, experts also caution that involvement by foreign political or religious organisations in civil movements raises questions about national sovereignty by introducing outside influence into internal policy debates. They warn that such interventions can shift attention away from local concerns towards wider geopolitical or ideological issues.
Some analysts note that Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami has long been associated with a hardline Islamist ideology and has faced allegations of anti-India positions and links to extremist elements. They argue that any open endorsement from such an organisation could heighten concerns over attempts to inject religious extremism into civil protests.
Security experts further point out that extremist groups have historically sought to exploit periods of social unrest by using genuine public grievances to build local networks and attract young supporters. In such situations, they say, external endorsements can divert attention from the protesters' original demands and lead to greater security scrutiny of the movement.
Authorities have not issued any official statement confirming the authenticity of the purported letter, and verification of the document is continuing.
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