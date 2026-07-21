/Has Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami sent letter backing Delhi student protests?

"On behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, we express our full and unconditional solidarity with the ongoing student movement in India. Your courageous struggle for justice, education, rights, and human dignity has deeply touched our hearts and inspired millions. This student movement in India has become a powerful symbol of resistance against oppression and a beacon for youth rights across the subcontinent. We strongly condemn any repression, violence, or injustice faced by the protesting students," the letter states.