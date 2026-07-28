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Has Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation handed opposition an edge ahead of 2027 UP elections?

For days, the BJP stood firmly behind Pradhan, brushing aside Opposition attacks and growing public anger over how the PM Modi government had handled irregularities in entrance exams. That resolve softened only once it became clear the protest wasn't fading and was fast turning into something far bigger than a single ministry's troubles.

Written ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Has Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation handed opposition an edge ahead of 2027 UP elections?
Image Credit: Will Pradhan's resignation reshape battle for 2027 UP Assembly elections?

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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