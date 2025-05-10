Has IAF Officer Shivangi Singh Been Captured by Pakistan? Know The Truth Here

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has dismissed multiple false claims circulating on social media. Among them is a viral rumour suggesting that an Indian female Air Force pilot has been captured. “Pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, has been captured in Pakistan. This claim is completely FAKE,” PIB Fact Check clarified.

In another fact check, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed a false report claiming that Indian soldiers are crying and deserting their posts amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured



Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck



This claim is FAKE!#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India… pic.twitter.com/V8zovpSRYk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

PIB Fact Check Debunks Multiple False Claims

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "In an old video, it is being claimed that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the India-Pakistan war intensifies. This video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and is NOT related to the Indian Army! The video depicts students from a private defense coaching institute celebrating their selection into the Indian Army. The youth in the video reportedly became emotional with joy upon receiving news of their successful recruitment."

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit also refuted a false claim that Al Jazeera English reported around 10 explosions near Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir. "AJEnglish has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K. PIB FactCheck-This claim is Fake. Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to mislead and cause confusion."

In another fact check, the Press Information Bureau clarified that Jaipur Airport is completely safe. "Claims are circulating that explosions were heard at Jaipur Airport. These claims are FAKE. Here is the clarification from the District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur," the fact check said.

In yet another instance of propaganda, a social media post falsely claims that an Indian military post has been destroyed. PIB stated, "The claim is Fake. This video is old and NOT related to any activity post OperationSindoor. The video was originally uploaded on YouTube on 15 Nov 2020."

PIB Fact Check clarified that there are claims of a temporary closure of services on the Delhi-Mumbai airline route. "This claim is FAKE. The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions for operational reasons," PIB stated.

A video circulating on social media falsely claims that India carried out a drone attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. PIB Fact Check rejected this claim.

PIB Fact Check also debunked another misleading claim. "Social media posts are falsely stating that a cyber attack by Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to malfunction. #PIBFactCheck This claim is #FAKE," PIB clarified. "This claim is completely fake. Such content is created to spread communal hatred. Please be cautious and refrain from forwarding such videos," PIB Fact Check advised.