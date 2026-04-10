Has India’s Rafale deal with France got stuck over the Russia angle?

New Delhi: India’s plan to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France has not seen any major progress in the past two months. The proposal had received approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on February 12, 2026. Soon after that, French President Emmanuel Macron visited India. Expectations were high that the deal would move forward during the visit. But that did not happen.

After the DAC approval, the next step was expected to be clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. However, the file has not so far reached the cabinet stage. This delay has led to debate around what is holding the process back.

Fighter jet shortage adds pressure on India

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The Indian Air Force (IAF) is presently facing a shortage in its fighter fleet. The sanctioned strength is 42 squadrons, but the present number is around 29. Each squadron has roughly 18 aircraft, which means the total operational fleet is well below planned levels.

At the same time, deliveries of the Tejas Mark-1A fighter jet have also been delayed. The IAF had placed an order for 180 aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in March 2024. Even after two years, the aircraft has not started joining active service in expected numbers.

Why Rafale became the preferred option

India already operates two Rafale squadrons with the Air Force and has also ordered 26 naval Rafale jets for the Indian Navy. Because of this existing setup, the aircraft already fits into India’s training and operational systems.

The new proposal for 114 additional Rafale jets was seen as a way to strengthen the fleet. The DAC approved the proposal on February 12, 2026, which raised expectations that the process would now move faster.

A large deal with big manufacturing plans

Initial reports on the deal suggested that 18 jets would be delivered in flyaway condition, while 96 would be built in India. The plan also included a high level of local manufacturing, starting around 30 percent and later increasing up to 60 percent.

The total deal value was estimated at around Rs 3.25 lakh crore. This would have made it one of the largest defence purchases in India’s history.

India’s emphasis on weapons integration

India’s interest in the Rafale deal goes beyond just buying aircraft. The focus is also on integrating Indian weapons and missiles into the platform. The idea is to allow future upgrades without repeated approvals from the manufacturer.

Reports suggest that India also wants greater freedom in modifying the aircraft for long-term use, including software access needed for weapon integration.

The BrahMos link in the discussion

The discussion around the deal has also brought attention to the BrahMos missile system, which has been jointly developed by India and Russia and is known for its high speed and strike capability. A newer version is under development that is expected to extend its range up to around 800 km.

Experts have pointed out that if such missiles are integrated into Rafale, it would require extensive technical access to the aircraft systems, including software-level changes.

French concerns over sensitive data

French officials are looking at how much access would be needed for such integration. The concern is related to protecting sensitive aircraft systems and software. There is also a view that closer integration could increase the chances of sensitive information being exposed, given India’s long defence relationship with Russia.

India continues to operate a large number of Russian-origin defence systems, and this long-standing link has become part of the debate around technology control and data protection.

Why Russia becomes part of the equation

India’s defence ties with Russia is strong, with a large share of its military equipment either Russian-made or co-developed. At the same time, France and Russia are on opposite sides of Europe’s security structure, especially after the Russia-Ukraine war.

France is part of NATO, which has long been aligned against Russian influence in Europe. This geopolitical situation has added sensitivity to any deal involving advanced military technology sharing.

What comes next for the deal

The Rafale deal is important for both sides. In India, it is seen as a practical option to address shortages in its fighter fleet. For France, it is one of the most important ongoing defence export opportunities.

If the deal goes through, India’s Rafale fleet would rise to around 176 aircraft, making it one of the largest operators of the jet outside France. The French Air Force presently operates around 300 Rafales.

Similar concerns over source code and integration terms have affected defence deals elsewhere, including a past case where another country walked away from a Rafale agreement over related issues.

For now, the next step depends on how both sides handle questions around software access, weapons integration and trust in long-term technology sharing.