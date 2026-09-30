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  • /Pahalgam's last terrorist down: Why Hashim Moosa, ex-Pak SSG commando, was India's top target

Pahalgam's last terrorist down: Why Hashim Moosa, ex-Pak SSG commando, was India's top target

Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, a Pakistan-based LeT terrorist wanted over attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and linked by investigators to the Pahalgam terror attack, has been killed in Operation Korag. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Pahalgam's last terrorist down: Why Hashim Moosa, ex-Pak SSG commando, was India's top target
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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