Hathras case: Victim's brother, mother killed her, claims main accused in letter to Uttar Pradesh police

In a surprising turn of events, the four accused in Hathras alleged gang-rape and murder case have written a Superintendent of Police claiming that they are innocent and are being framed in false case. The accused identified as Sandeep, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi sent the letter, which bears their thumb impression, to the SP on Wednesday.

Main accused Sandeep has provided details of the incident and claimed that he was not involved in sexual assault of the 19-year-old girl. Sandeep also mentioned in his letter that he knew the victim and was in touch with her. Sandep has also claimed in the letter that the victim's mother and brother are responsible for her death and the victim's family was framing him in a false case.

On October 6, we had reported that victim's brother and main accused Sandeep were friends and they used to talk with each other on phone too.

Zee News is in possession of that call data record which shows that accused Sandeep used to talk with victim's family on a particular number. It is learnt that the number is registered in the name of victim's brother. The call data record shows that five hours of conversation took place between the two numbers from October 2019 to March 2020. The victim's brother, however, refused to admit that he used to talk to main accused Sandeep on phone.

Hathras has been in the news since the alleged gang-rape and death of a a 19-year-old Dalit woman few days ago. According to victim's family, she was raped by four men from the village on September 14. The victim died at Delhi's Safardajung Hospital few days ago, sparking protests across the country. The deceased was also cremated in the dead of the night by Uttar Pradesh police without the consent of the family.