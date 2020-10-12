Hathras victim's family leave for Lucknow, to appear before Allahabad HC amid tight security today

Family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim left for Lucknow on Monday (October 12) morning to attend a High Court hearing scheduled for the case today. The Uttar Pradesh police have made tight security arrangements for their travel.

Hathras SDM Anjali Gangwar also accompanied the family to Lucknow to be present during the hearing of the case in which the high court had taken suo motu cognizance. She informed that Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal is also going to Lucknow with the family to ensure security.

Gangwar said, ''I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us.''

Live TV

The family of Hathras victim has also provided tight security cover and a register is being maintained at the entrance of the house to keep a record of those visiting the family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (October 11) registered a case in the Hathras gang-rape incident and began investigation. The agency registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to gangrape and murder, said officials.

The 19-year-old girl, belonging to Scheduled Caste, was reportedly gang-raped on September 14 and was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 when her condition showed no signs of improvement in an Aligarh's hospital.

She died the next day while undergoing treatment and was cremated in the night near her home on September 30.

Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites, while on the other hand, local police officers said the cremation was carried out as per the wishes of the family.