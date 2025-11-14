Hathua Election Results 2025: In the context of Bihar’s elections, the Hathua seat is a key battleground that can sway the political fortunes of the state.

This seat draws the attention of all political parties, each aiming to secure its pivotal influence. The outcome here is often a precursor to the electoral trends in surrounding constituencies.

From the Hathua assembly seat, Rajesh Janata Dal (RJD) fielded Dilip Kumar Singh against JDU's Ramsewak Singh, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Sanjay Kumar Suman.

Ultimately, JDU's Ramsewak Singh won by over 12,000 votes.

Ramsewak Singh got over 92,000 votes, while RJD's Rajesh Kumar Singh secured more than 79,000 votes.

Winning the Hathua seat is often seen as a significant achievement, with parties investing heavily in local campaigns to connect with voters. This seat’s political significance extends beyond its borders, as it frequently plays a decisive role in the formation of the next state government.

