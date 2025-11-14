Hathua Election Results 2025: JDU's Ramsewak Singh Wins By Over 12,000 Votes
Hathua Election Results 2025: This seat draws the attention of all political parties, each aiming to secure its pivotal influence. The outcome here is often a precursor to the electoral trends in surrounding constituencies.
Trending Photos
Hathua Election Results 2025: In the context of Bihar’s elections, the Hathua seat is a key battleground that can sway the political fortunes of the state.
This seat draws the attention of all political parties, each aiming to secure its pivotal influence. The outcome here is often a precursor to the electoral trends in surrounding constituencies.
From the Hathua assembly seat, Rajesh Janata Dal (RJD) fielded Dilip Kumar Singh against JDU's Ramsewak Singh, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Sanjay Kumar Suman.
Ultimately, JDU's Ramsewak Singh won by over 12,000 votes.
Ramsewak Singh got over 92,000 votes, while RJD's Rajesh Kumar Singh secured more than 79,000 votes.
Winning the Hathua seat is often seen as a significant achievement, with parties investing heavily in local campaigns to connect with voters. This seat’s political significance extends beyond its borders, as it frequently plays a decisive role in the formation of the next state government.
Also Check- Bihar Election Result 2025: No Takers for Congress? Voters Stay Away From Rahul Gandhi's Pitch
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv